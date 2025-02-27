Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Ex-Mavs Teammate Kyrie Irving
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 107-99 victory over the Dallas Mavericks.
Doncic going up against his former co-star Kyrie Irving was a massive storyline from the game.
After the win, he made his feelings about Irving very clear.
Doncic (via the NBA): "Kai is my hermano. We go way beyond basketball... It was good to see those guys... We went to wars together. It was really fun to see them all."
Part of what made the trade so shocking was that Irving and Doncic had built chemistry that resulted in the Mavs reaching the 2024 NBA Finals.
The star duo spent part of there seasons as teammates.
Irving finished the loss with 35 points, seven rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 12/27 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via Hoop Central: "Kyrie Irving since the Luka trade:
28.1 PPG
5.5 RPG
4.1 APG
1.9 SPG
1.0 BPG
46% FG
39% 3P
93% FT"
Meanwhile, Doncic had 19 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 6/17 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 35 minutes.
Via Basketball Forever: "Luka Doncic joins Russell Westbrook and LeBron James as the ONLY PLAYERS IN NBA HISTORY to record a triple-double against ALL 30 teams 🔥"
Irving and Doncic will meet again on April 9 in Dallas.