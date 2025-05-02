Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About JJ Redick After Timberwolves-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic spoke about JJ Redick after Game 5.

Ben Stinar

Feb 10, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) is greeted by head coach JJ Redick during a time out against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Wednesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (in California) by a score of 103-96.

With the Game 5 loss, Luka Doncic and the Lakers were eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs.

Luka Doncic
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the game, Doncic spoke about his head coach JJ Redick when he met with the media.

Doncic: "I think he's a hell of a coach. Not many coaches do the stuff he did in his first year... I'm really glad I got coached by him this couple months. I feel sometimes like I'm back in Europe a little bit.... We have a great bond. It's been nothing but amazing with him as a coach."

In addition to being coached by Redick, they were also teammates during the 2021 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic finished the Game 5 loss with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.

Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic this playoffs:

30.2 PPG
7.0 RPG
5.8 APG

Not enough."

Doncic finished his seventh NBA regular season with averages of 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 50 games for the Mavs and Lakers.

Via Real Sports: "Luka Doncic this postseason:

30.2 PPG
7.0 RPG
5.8 APG
60.8% TS

Joins Magic, Kobe, & West as the only Lakers to have a 30/5/5 playoff series."

