Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Lakers Head Coach JJ Redick
Luka Doncic has played two games for the Los Angeles Lakers after the blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks.
While he's only spent a short amount of time with the franchise, Doncic made it clear he is a big fan of the team's head coach (JJ Redick) when he met with the media (after Wednesday's 131-119 loss to the Utah Jazz).
Doncic: "He's a great coach. I know it's only his first year, but it don't feel like it. It feels like he's been here for 15 years. Props to him and I can't wait to be coached more by him."
Through his first two games with Los Angeles, Doncic has averages of 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest while shooting 40.7% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range.
The Lakers are 1-1 (with both matchups coming against the Jazz).
Doncic and Redick were briefly teammates during the 2020-21 season.
Redick spent the final 15 games of his NBA career with the Dallas Mavericks.
On the season, Doncic has averages of 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 46.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 24 games.
The five-time All-Star is in his seventh NBA season.
With the loss to Utah, the Lakers had their six-game winning streak come to an end.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 32-20 record in 52 games.
On Wednesday, the Lakers will host the Charlotte Hornets.