Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Los Angeles Lakers Roster
On Saturday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers had their best game since making the blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic earlier this month.
They went into Denver and beat the Nuggets by a score of 123-100.
The Nuggets had been in the middle of a nine-game winning streak (and the Lakers had lost eight straight in Denver).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers get their first regular season win in Denver since April 10, 2022 and beat the Nuggets 123-100. Luka 32p 10r 7a 4s; LeBron 25p 10r 5a 3s; Reaves 23p 7a 4r; Rui 21p 4a. LAL improves to 34-21."
Doncic is coming from a Dallas Mavericks team that reached the 2024 NBA Finals.
On the other hand, the Lakers lost to the Nuggets in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs (in five games).
That said, Doncic made clear his belief in the Lakers (this season).
Doncic (h/t Spectrum SportsNet): "Our goal is to win Championship. That's our only goal, and I think we have the team for that. Obviously, the chemistry with me and the guys is going to take a little time still, but like you saw today, I think it's getting better and better."
Doncic finished the big win with 32 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, four steals and one block while shooting 10/22 from the field in 31 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 34-21 reocrd in 55 games.
They will host the Mavs on Tuesday night.