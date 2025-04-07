Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Lakers-Thunder
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers and OKC Thunder faced off in Oklahoma.
The Lakers dominated from start to finish, winning by a score of 126-99.
Via The NBA: "LAKERS MAKE 15 1st-HALF THREES 🤯🔥
Tied for the most in a half in franchise history!"
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander finished the loss with 26 points, three rebounds, nine assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/23 from the field and 2/5 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Luka Doncic spoke about Gilgeous-Alexander when he met with the media.
Doncic: "Shai, I think he's an unbelievable player. He makes them look like they're an incredible team, and they are."
Gilgeous-Alexander is having an incredible season where he will have an excellent chance to win the 2025 MVP Award.
He is averaging 32.6 points, 5.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point range in 75 games.
That said, the Lakers did an excellent job of keeping the All-Star guard in check all day.
Via StatMuse: "Shai took 0 free throws today.
His first game with 0 free throws since 2021."
As for Doncic, he finished the victory with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 11/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
The Lakers and Thunder will play one more time on Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.