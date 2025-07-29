Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear About Yankees Star Aaron Judge
On Monday night, Luka Doncic made an appearance at the game between the New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays (in the Bronx).
Doncic was seen with Aaron Judge before the game.
Via YES Network: "Aaron Judge and Luka Dončić 🤝✍️:"
Doncic was also asked (by Michael Kay of YES Network) about Judge playing basketball.
Kay: "Were you surprised by how big Judge was?"
Doncic: "Yeah, I was amazed. When you see on TV, he don't look like that."
Kay: "Think he can play basketball, or is he too jacked?"
Doncic: "He can play. I think power forward."
Judge (who is currently hurt) is in the middle of another strong season.
He is batting .342 with 37 home runs and 85 RBI's.
Via @OptaSTATS: "Aaron Judge is the first player in MLB history to hit 33 or more home runs before the All-Star break in three different seasons (2022, 2024 and 2025)."
The Yankees lost to the Rays by a score of 4-2.
They are currently the second-place team in the American League East with a 57-49 record.
Last season, Judge led the Yankees to the World Series for the first time since 2009.
Via The MLB: "Luka Dončić pulled up to Yankee Stadium to meet Aaron Judge and was gifted a pair of Judge's PE "Double Gum" cleats and a game-used bat 🤯"
As for Doncic, he spent the first six and a half years of his career with the Dallas Mavericks before getting traded to the Lakers last season.