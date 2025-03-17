Luka Doncic Makes Feelings Clear On JJ Redick After Suns-Lakers Game
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Phoenix Suns (at home) by a score of 107-96.
Luka Doncic finished the win with 33 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists and two steals while shooting 8/20 from the field in 40 minutes.
After the game, the five-time NBA All-Star was asked about his relationship with head coach (JJ Redick) when he met with the media.
Doncic translated to English (h/t Luka Updates): "Amazing, amazing. We talk a lot even when there's no games. So far it's amazing with him."
With the win, the Lakers are now 9-5 in their first 14 games with Doncic in the lineup.
He is averaging 26.6 points, 8.8 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 41.1% from the field and 34.5% from the three-point range since joining the team.
Via NBA Fantasy: "Luka's 2nd 30+ PT, 10+ REB, 5+ AST outing as a Laker helped them snap their 4-game skid
It also got him Fantasy Player of the Night honors for Sunday"
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 41-25 record in 66 games.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten.
Following the Suns, the Lakers will remain at home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The Lakers stop the bleeding, beat the Suns 107-96 to improve to 41-25. Luka 33p 11r 8a 2s; Reaves 28p 6a 4r; Hayes 19p on 8-of-10 6r 3a; Finney-Smith 10p 7r 3a. LAL hosts PHX on Monday for Game No. 4 of their six games in eight days stretch."