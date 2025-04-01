Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Statement About Lakers Teammate
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets (at home) by a score of 104-98.
One of the biggest reasons for the team's victory was the play of Dorian Finney-Smith.
He finished with Dorian Finney-Smith 20 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks while shooting 6/11 from the three-point range in 32 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Luka Doncic spoke highly of Finney-Smith when he met with the media.
Doncic: "He's a great player. Those players you need on the team. Never complain. Play 48 minutes, play zero. He's never going to say a thing. He's a fighter, man. Always loved him. Always love how he plays. Just happy to be reunited with him."
Finney-Smith spent five seasons with Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks, so they have a long history as teammates.
Right now, the 31-year-old is averaging 10.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 43.5% from the three-point range in 37 games.