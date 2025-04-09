Luka Doncic Makes Heartfelt Statement Before Lakers-Mavs Game
On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder by a score of 136-120.
Luka Doncic (who got ejected in the fourth quarter) finished with 23 points, three rebounds, five assists and one block.
The Lakers will now head to Dallas where they will face off against the Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Before the big game against his former team, Doncic made an honest statement about returning to the city where he spent nearly seven years.
Doncic (h/t Spectrum SportsNet): "Of course there's going to be a lot of emotion from me. I don't really know what to expect. I don't know how I'm gonna feel, honestly. I'm looking forward to being back in Dallas... With the fans, seeing my teammates. Ex-teammates. It's going to be very emotional for sure."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
Before getting traded earlier this year, he had spent his entire career with Dallas.
They had been coming off a season where Doncic led them to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Via @MavsMuse (on February 2): "73 point game.
WCF MVP.
Rookie of the year.
Finals appearance.
Scoring champion.
Highest PPG in Mavs history.
Loved the city.
Only here for 6 years and was already the 2nd greatest Maverick ever.
Thank you for everything, Luka.
We will always love you in Dallas"
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 48-31 record.