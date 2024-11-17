Luka Doncic Makes Honest Admission After Spurs-Mavs Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the San Antonio Spurs.
Luka Doncic was a game-time decision, but he ended up playing and helped lead the team to a 110-93 victory.
The All-Star forward finished with 16 points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 6/16 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 28 minutes of playing time.
After the victory, Doncic was honest when asked about not being 100% healthy.
Reporter: "Luka, I know what you usually say to this, but how physically right do you feel right now? Is it 100%? Is it something a little bit less?"
Doncic: "A little bit less."
Reporter: "Did you know how long it might take until you feel better? Is it a matter of time?"
Doncic: "There's not a lot of time to rest, but I'll get better for sure. I promise."
Doncic is averaging 28.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.5% from the field and 32.1% from the three-point range in 13 games.
He has yet to miss a game this season despite his current status.
With the victory, the Mavs snapped a four-game losing streak.
They are now 6-7 in their first 13 games, which has them as tenth seed in the Western Conference.
The team's struggles have come on the road, as they are 5-3 in their first eight games in Dallas.
Following the Spurs, the Mavs will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening.