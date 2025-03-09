Luka Doncic Makes Honest Boston Celtics Statement
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 111-101.
Despite a strong finish, the Celtics did an excellent job of keeping five-time NBA All-Star Luka Doncic in check for most of the game.
After the loss, Doncic made an honest statement about the Celtics when he met with the media (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Doncic: "They have an amazing team, amazing players, especially here, it's very tough to play and very tough to beat them."
Doncic finished the loss with 34 points, eight rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 11/22 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
Via Real Sports: "Luka Doncic had the most points by a Laker in their first game vs Boston since 1958."
With the loss, the Lakers dropped to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They also had their eight-game winning streak snapped.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Final: Celtics 111, Lakers 101
The Lakers' eight-game win streak is snapped. They drop to 40-22 and No. 3 in the West (half-game back of Denver). Their biggest concern now is LeBron James' groin strain, which kept him out of the final 6:44.
Up next: at Brooklyn on Monday."
On the road, the Lakers are 15-15 in 30 games played away from Crypto.com Arena.
Doncic has gone 8-3 in his first 11 games playing for the Lakers.