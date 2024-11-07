Luka Doncic Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement After Bulls-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Chicago Bulls in Texas.
The Mavs won by a score of 119-99 to improve to 5-3 in their first eight games of the new season.
Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic and Klay Thompson combined for 57 points.
Via MFFL Nation: "Luka Doncic tonight:
27 PTS | 13 AST | 7 REB | +35
Kyrie Irving tonight:
17 PTS | 6 REB | 2 AST | 7-11 FG
Klay Thompson tonight:
13 PTS | 6 REB | 5-10 FG | +27
The Mavs trio went OFF. "
After the game, Doncic was honest about how it can take time to develop chemistry with a new player like Thompson (h/t NBA TV).
Doncic: "I think we're still trying to figure it out. It's not easy to connect with a guy right away. Me and Ky, we needed some time to connect. Now we have all three on the squad. Obviously, we're gonna need some more time, but it's getting easier and easier."
Thompson has been able to fit in well through their first eight games.
The four-time NBA Champion is expected to help the Mavs get back to the Finals in 2025.
Following Chicago, they will play their next game on Friday evening when they host Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns.
As for the Bulls, they dropped to 3-5 in their first eight games.
They will now host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday evening in Chicago.