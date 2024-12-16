Luka Doncic Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement After Mavs-Warriors Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks lost to the Golden State Warriors by a score of 143-133 at the Chase Cente.r
Despite the loss, Luka Doncic was sensational, putting up 45 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists, three steals and two blocks while shooting 16/23 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range.
Klay Thompson also had an excellent showing against his former team.
The four-time NBA Champion finished with 29 points, five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block while shooting 9/14 from the field and 7/11 from the three-point range in 29 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic was asked about his new teammate (h/t House of Highlights).
Doncic on Thompson: "He couldn't miss... It's hard to play; you've been here your whole life and then come back and play against them. It's hard. But it's special at the same time. He played amazing today. We just need him to do this every game, and I know he can do it."
While the Mavs were unable to get the win, their superstar trio of Doncic, Thompson (and Kyrie Irving) was phenomenal.
Via Mavs PR: "Luka Dončić (45), Klay Thompson (29) and Kyrie Irving (21) combined for 95 points tonight at GSW, marking the most by the trio thus far (previous: 81 at PHX 10/26/24).
It marked the third time they each went for 20+ points on the season (also: at GSW 11/12/24, at TOR 12/7/24)."
The Mavs (17-10) will play their next game on Thursday when they host the LA Clippers.