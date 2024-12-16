Luka Doncic Makes Honest Klay Thompson Statement After Mavs-Warriors Game

Luka Dončić (45), Klay Thompson (29) and Kyrie Irving (21) combined for 95 points tonight at GSW, marking the most by the trio thus far (previous: 81 at PHX 10/26/24).



It marked the third time they each went for 20+ points on the season (also: at GSW 11/12/24, at TOR 12/7/24). pic.twitter.com/b6LsnCbZeU