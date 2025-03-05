Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Makes Honest LeBron James Statement After Pelicans-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic met with the media after Tuesday's game.

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) react after a play during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic played his ninth game for the Los Angeles Lakers when they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans.

They won by a score of 136-115, and LeBron James scored his 50,000th career point.

Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "THE KING SITS ALONE ON HIS THRONE 👑

LeBron is the only player to ever reach 50,000 career points, regular season and playoffs combined 🐐"

After the game, Doncic spoke about James when he met with the media.

Doncic: "It's amazing. I've been watching him do this stuff. At this age, it's just unbelievable. Like, 50k points. I can't even explain how insane that is. He might get to 70k. You never know."

Doncic and James combined for 64 points, 16 rebounds and 21 assists while shooting 19-37 from the field.

Via Legion Hoops: "LEBRON TONIGHT:
34 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST - 5 3PM

LUKA TONIGHT:
30 PTS - 15 AST - 8 REB - 6 3PM

BEST DUO IN THE NBA?"

Doncic is now averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range with the Lakers.

Feb 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward LeBron James (23) during the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak).

Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will remain at home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Thursday night.

