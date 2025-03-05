Luka Doncic Makes Honest LeBron James Statement After Pelicans-Lakers Game
On Tuesday night, Luka Doncic played his ninth game for the Los Angeles Lakers when they hosted the New Orleans Pelicans.
They won by a score of 136-115, and LeBron James scored his 50,000th career point.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "THE KING SITS ALONE ON HIS THRONE 👑
LeBron is the only player to ever reach 50,000 career points, regular season and playoffs combined 🐐"
After the game, Doncic spoke about James when he met with the media.
Doncic: "It's amazing. I've been watching him do this stuff. At this age, it's just unbelievable. Like, 50k points. I can't even explain how insane that is. He might get to 70k. You never know."
Doncic and James combined for 64 points, 16 rebounds and 21 assists while shooting 19-37 from the field.
Via Legion Hoops: "LEBRON TONIGHT:
34 PTS - 8 REB - 6 AST - 5 3PM
LUKA TONIGHT:
30 PTS - 15 AST - 8 REB - 6 3PM
BEST DUO IN THE NBA?"
Doncic is now averaging 22.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 40.1% from the field and 30.1% from the three-point range with the Lakers.
The Lakers are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 39-21 record in 60 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a seven-game winning streak).
Following the Pelicans, the Lakers will remain at home to host Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks on Thursday night.