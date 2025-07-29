Luka Doncic Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson were once a talented duo on the Dallas Mavericks.
They helped lead the franchise to the 2022 Western Conference finals.
Brunson then signed a deal with the New York Knicks that summer.
Recently, Doncic was at the New York Yankees game (and he was interviewed by YES Network).
The five-time NBA All-Star was asked about the Knicks.
Doncic: "I like the Knicks. I like my guy J.B... I always cheer for him."
Brunson went from being a role player with Dallas to a superstar with the Knicks.
He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.
The All-Star point guard also led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.
Via The NBA (on May 21): "Tonight marks Jalen Brunson's 18th 30-PT playoff game as a member of the Knicks...
Tying Patrick Ewing (18 in 135 games) for the MOST such games in franchise history
He did it in 37 games..."