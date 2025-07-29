Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Makes Honest New York Knicks Statement

Luka Doncic spoke about Jalen Brunson and the Knicks.

Ben Stinar

Apr 9, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson were once a talented duo on the Dallas Mavericks.

They helped lead the franchise to the 2022 Western Conference finals.

Brunson then signed a deal with the New York Knicks that summer.

Dec 8, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson (13) talks with guard Luka Doncic (77) during the first half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Recently, Doncic was at the New York Yankees game (and he was interviewed by YES Network).

The five-time NBA All-Star was asked about the Knicks.

Doncic: "I like the Knicks. I like my guy J.B... I always cheer for him."

Brunson went from being a role player with Dallas to a superstar with the Knicks.

He finished the 2024-25 season with outstanding averages 26.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 7.3 assists per contest while shooting 48.8% from the field and 38.3% from the three-point range in 65 games.

The All-Star point guard also led the Knicks to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

Via The NBA (on May 21): "Tonight marks Jalen Brunson's 18th 30-PT playoff game as a member of the Knicks...

Tying Patrick Ewing (18 in 135 games) for the MOST such games in franchise history

He did it in 37 games..."

