Luka Doncic Makes Honest Personal Statement After Clippers-Lakers Game
On Friday night, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers (at home) by a score of 106-102.
Doncic finished the win (on his 26th birthday) with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 9/22 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Doncic was asked a personal question (h/t Spectrum SportsNet).
Reporter: "Can you reflect a little bit on the last year of your life? Making the Finals, changing teams, growing your family, just kind of where do you view things for you right now?"
Doncic: "It's all good. I'm happy. That's all that matters. I have a little daughter. My family's good, the people around me are good, so that's everything I want."
Lakers fans will likely enjoy hearing that Doncic is in a good place following his wild month.
So far, he is averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 24.1% from the three-point range in his first seven games with the team.
They have gone 5-2 in that span.
Via SleeperHoops: "Most 40 point games in the last 2 seasons:
Luka Doncic - 15
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - 14
Jalen Brunson - 14
GENERATIONAL TALENT"
The Lakers will play their next game on Sunday when they host the Clippers (again).
They are the fourth seed with a 37-21 record in 58 games.