Luka Doncic Makes Honest Statement About Former Mavs Teammate Kyrie Irving
On Wednesday night, Luka Doncic and the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves (at home in Los Angeles) by a score of 103-96.
The Lakers were shockingly eliminated from the 2025 NBA playoffs in just five games.
After the game, Doncic mentioned his former teammate (Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving) when he met with the media.
He was answering a question about having to learn to play with Austin Reaves and LeBron James following the midseason trade.
Doncic: "It's tough to get that chemistry on the court without any practices. I'm excited to have the preseason with those two... I look back with Kyrie, when he got traded to the Mavs, we didn't really connect on the court. We didn't really know each other, each other's game... We had preseason together and it was just amazing... It's tough not having practices, but I'm excited about the preseason."
Doncic and Irving missed the 2023 NBA playoffs after the initial trade.
They then went to the 2024 NBA Finals in their only full season together as teammates.
Via Lakers Lead: "DWade and LeBron - 💍 IN YEAR 2
Kyrie and LeBron - 💍 IN YEAR 2
Kyrie and Luka - FINALS IN YEAR 2
LeBron and Luka will be just fine"
Despite their disappointing playoff series, the Lakers finished the regular season as one of the best teams in the NBA.
They were the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Doncic has played seven total NBA seasons.