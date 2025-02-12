Luka Doncic Makes Honest Statement About Mavs Legend Dirk Nowitzki
On Monday night, Luka Doncic made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers when they hosted the Utah Jazz in California.
Dallas Mavericks legend (and Doncic's former teammate) Dirk Nowitzki was in attendance.
Doncic finished the 132-113 victory with 14 points, five rebounds and four assists.
After the game, Doncic was asked about Nowitzki when he met with the media.
Reporter: "Hey Luka, what did it mean for Dirk to be here for your first Lakers game, and what has he meant overall for you during your career?"
Doncic: "A lot, man. Just for him to show up, great friend, always looked up to him. Great mentor, so for him to show up, fly all the way from Dallas was amazing. And I really, really appreciate it."
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He played with Nowitzki (during his final season) in the league.
While the team didn't make the NBA playoffs, Doncic likely learned a lot in his short time with the Hall of Fame forward.
Via ESPN: "Luka Doncic hit the Dirk Nowitzki fadeaway with him in the building 😮💨"
Nowitzki spent all 21 seasons of his legendary career with the Mavs.
The 14-time NBA All-Star had career averages of 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.1% from the field and 38.0% from the three-point range in 1,522 games.
He led the Mavs to the 2011 NBA Championship over Dwyane, Wade, Chris Bosh, LeBron James and the Miami Heat.