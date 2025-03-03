Luka Doncic Makes Honest Statement After Injury Scare In Clippers-Lakers Game
On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the LA Clippers by a score of 108-102.
During the game, Luka Doncic suffered an injury scare when he briefly went to the room in the first half.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin (during the game): "Luka Doncic checked out and went back to the locker room, appearing to be favoring his right hip. He started off hot, scoring 12 pts on 4-of-5 shooting so far."
Doncic returned to the game and finished with 29 points, six rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 37 minutes of playing time.
After the win, Doncic was asked about the injury scare when he met with the media.
Doncic: "It was on the fall I think. Just a little tight... Then I got kneed in the knee for the third straight game in the same spot. Kind of struggling on that right leg, but I'm good."
The Lakers improved to 38-21 in 59 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten games (and won six straight).
Following the Clippers, the Lakers will host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
At home, they are 23-7 in 30 games.
Doncic is averaging 22.0 points, 8.2 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 39.2% from the field and 27.1% from the three-point range in his first eight games playing for the Lakers.