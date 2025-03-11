Luka Doncic Makes Honest Statement After Lakers-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Brooklyn Nets (at Barclays Center) by a score of 111-108.
Even though the Lakers were playing without LeBron James, the Nets are a team that they are expected to beat (especially after trading for Luka Doncic).
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The undermanned Lakers lose in BKN, 111-108. A few role players had big nights (Vincent 24p; Knecht 19p; Goodwin 17p), while L.A.'s primary remaining playmakers struggled shooting it (Luka 22p on 8-of-25 12a 11r 5tos; Reaves 17p on 3-of-14 10a 8r). Trip continues in MIL, DEN"
After the game, Doncic met with the media.
Doncic: "I think we started the game doing a really good job. Good decisions, and then we just went kind of out of it... We started the game good, defending... But then we just kind of let go of the rope. We got comfortable, and we should not have done that."
Doncic is now averaging 24.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 39.9% from the field and 32.2% from the three-point range in his first 12 games with the Lakers.
They are 8-4 in that span.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Luka Doncic when asked about JJ Redick calling out the Lakers’ lack of communication on offense tonight, said: “That’s my fault”"
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 40-23 record in 63 games.
They will visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night in Wisconsin.