Luka Doncic Makes Honest Statement Before Dallas Mavericks Play Game 4
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Boston Celtics in Texas for Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
The Mavs are currently in a 0-3 hole after losing Game 3 by a score of 106-99 (at home).
All-Star forward Luka Doncic ended the loss with 27 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 11/27 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
He also fouled out of the game with over four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
On Thursday, Doncic met with the media and made an honest statement.
Doncic: "At the end of the day, I just really want to win. Sometimes I don't show it the right way, but at the end of the day, I really want to win, so I've gotta do a better job of showing a different way."
Reporter: "How can you do that Game 4 with your season on the line?"
Doncic: "Go back to playing fun."
Doncic is coming off another outstanding regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
This is his first time in the NBA Finals (and it was his second time in the Western Conference finals).
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening in Dallas, Texas.
If the Mavs win, Game 5 would be back in Boston on Monday evening.