Luka Doncic Makes Honest Steph Curry Statement After Mavs-Warriors Game
On Tuesday evening, the Golden State Warriors beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 120-117.
Steph Curry went off for 37 points, six rebounds, nine assists, one steal and two blocks while shooting 14/27 from the field and 5/12 from the three-point range in 35 minutes of playing time.
After the game, Luka Doncic met with the media.
The All-Star forward was asked about Curry's big performance.
Doncic: "He was very clutch down the stretch. I think we should have done a better job guarding him... It's Steph Curry, so sometimes, there's just nothing you can do."
Doncic finished the loss with 31 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals while shooting 13/27 from the field and 2/10 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
With the loss, the Mavs fell to 5-6 in their first 11 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak.
Following Golden State, the Mavs will play their next game on Thursday evening when they visit the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
As for the Warriors, they improved to 9-2 in their first 11 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They will play their next game on Friday evening when they remain at home to host the Memphis Grizzlies in San Francisco, California.
Curry is in his 16th NBA season but has shown no signs of slowing down.