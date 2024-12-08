Luka Doncic Makes Viral No-Look Pass To Kyrie Irving In Mavs-Raptors Game
On Saturday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Toronto Raptors in Canada.
During the first half, Luka Doncic made an incredible pass to Kyrie Irving that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LUKA NO-LOOK DIME 🔥"
Doncic had five points, two rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 2/6 from the field in his first eight minutes of playing time.
Many NBA fans reacted to the highlight.
Via @tarpley4prez: "Raptors fans getting a treat tonight"
Via @MathewTeja6907: "Oh my Luka!"
Via @Brenden_Smith26: "Honestly how can you defend that"
Irving and Doncic are among the most talented duos in the NBA.
Doncic came into play with averages of 28.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 33.9% from the three-point range in 17 games.
Irving came into the evening with averages of 24.1 points, 4.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 49.9% from the field and 45.7% from the three-point range in 21 games.
The Mavs are one of the hottest teams in the league.
They are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 15-8 record in 23 games.
In addition, the Mavs are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
Following Toronto, they will visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday.
As for the Raptors, they entered the night as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 7-16 record in their first 23 games.