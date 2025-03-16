Luka Doncic's Move On Kevin Durant Went Viral In Suns-Lakers Game
On Sunday afternoon, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home).
During the first half, Doncic had an excellent move on All-Star forward Kevin Durant that got a lot of views on social media.
Via ESPN: "LUKA STEP-BACK THREE OVER DURANT 🔥
Stared him down after too 👀"
Doncic had 17 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Halftime: Lakers 54, Suns 37
Luka Doncic has 17 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 13 points. Jaxson Hayes has 13 points. LA is shooting 50%. They're dominating the 3PT and FT battles. They've been good on both sides of the ball."
Many people reacted to Doncic's big highlight.
@BronMuse: "LUKA ABSOLUTELY COOKED DURANT"
ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic with a FILTHY step-back over Kevin Durant"
@LADEig: "LUKA COOKED KD AND TALKED HIS SH*T. DEMON."
@playoffjake: "It’s been one month since the trade and this still doesn’t feel real, holy sh*t man
Luka Doncic is a Laker"
Yahoo Sports: "LUKA STEP-BACK THREE OVER KD
Doncic let him know about it after"
The Lakers are the fifth seed with a 40-25 record in 65 games.
That said, they have lost four in a row.
Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.