Luka Doncic's Move On Kevin Durant Went Viral In Suns-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic had a big highlight on Kevin Durant.

Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Feb 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after making a basket during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On Sunday afternoon, Luka Doncic and the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Phoenix Suns (at home).

During the first half, Doncic had an excellent move on All-Star forward Kevin Durant that got a lot of views on social media.

Via ESPN: "LUKA STEP-BACK THREE OVER DURANT 🔥

Stared him down after too 👀"

Doncic had 17 points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 4/9 from the field in his first 19 minutes of playing time.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "Halftime: Lakers 54, Suns 37

Luka Doncic has 17 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. Austin Reaves has 13 points. Jaxson Hayes has 13 points. LA is shooting 50%. They're dominating the 3PT and FT battles. They've been good on both sides of the ball."

Many people reacted to Doncic's big highlight.

@BronMuse: "LUKA ABSOLUTELY COOKED DURANT"

ClutchPoints: "Luka Doncic with a FILTHY step-back over Kevin Durant"

@LADEig: "LUKA COOKED KD AND TALKED HIS SH*T. DEMON."

@playoffjake: "It’s been one month since the trade and this still doesn’t feel real, holy sh*t man

Luka Doncic is a Laker"

Yahoo Sports: "LUKA STEP-BACK THREE OVER KD

Doncic let him know about it after"

Mar 10, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Lakers are the fifth seed with a 40-25 record in 65 games.

That said, they have lost four in a row.

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) warms up before a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Doncic is averaging 27.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.9 steals per contest while shooting 44.5% from the field and 35.0% from the three-point range in 35 games.

