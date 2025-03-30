Luka Doncic's No-Look Pass To LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Grizzlies Game
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.
Luka Doncic had 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
He also made an excellent pass to LeBron James that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "LUKA NO-LOOK TO LEBRON ON THE FASTBREAK
KING JAMES FINISHES WITH THE ONE-HANDED JAM
Lakers put up 72 first-half points!!"
At halftime, the Lakers led by a score of 72-61.
James put up 14 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "That was LA's best half since LeBron and Rui returned last week. They already have four players in double figures: Gabe Vincent (15), Luka Doncic (14), LeBron (14) & AR (13). The defense was solid outside of the middle of the 2nd quarter."
The Lakers entered play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.
They are currently 1-2 on their road trip.
The Lakers will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.
Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "LeBron: 14/4
Luka: 14/4/5
Reaves: 13/5/6
Vincent: 15
Key is forcing MEM to play in the halfcourt. Lakers shooting 52% FG and 50% from 3, important second second quarter (we aren't calling it the 3rd quarter anymore) up next"