Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's No-Look Pass To LeBron James Went Viral In Lakers-Grizzlies Game

Luka Doncic made an excellent pass during Saturday's game.

Ben Stinar

Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts to a play during the third quarter against the LA Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images / Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Grizzlies in Memphis.

Luka Doncic had 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 4/10 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.

He also made an excellent pass to LeBron James that got a lot of views on social media.

Via The NBA: "LUKA NO-LOOK TO LEBRON ON THE FASTBREAK

KING JAMES FINISHES WITH THE ONE-HANDED JAM

Lakers put up 72 first-half points!!"

At halftime, the Lakers led by a score of 72-61.

James put up 14 points, one rebound, four assists and two steals while shooting 6/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 18 minutes of playing time.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "That was LA's best half since LeBron and Rui returned last week. They already have four players in double figures: Gabe Vincent (15), Luka Doncic (14), LeBron (14) & AR (13). The defense was solid outside of the middle of the 2nd quarter."

The Lakers entered play as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 44-29 record in 73 games.

They are currently 1-2 on their road trip.

The Lakers will play their next game on Monday when they return home to host the Houston Rockets.

Via Trevor Lane of Lakers Nation: "LeBron: 14/4
Luka: 14/4/5
Reaves: 13/5/6
Vincent: 15

Key is forcing MEM to play in the halfcourt. Lakers shooting 52% FG and 50% from 3, important second second quarter (we aren't calling it the 3rd quarter anymore) up next"

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.