Luka Doncic Offers Up Dull Answer About Los Angeles Lakers Future
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 103-96.
Luka Doncic finished the loss with 28 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 7/18 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 40 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN's SportsCenter: "One year after losing in the NBA Finals with the Mavericks, Luka Doncic was bounced in the first round with the Lakers."
This summer, Doncic will be eligible to sign an extension with the Lakers.
Via ESPN's Bobby Marks (on February 2): "Here are the contracts going out in the blockbuster AD/Luka trade.
To LA Lakers:
Luka Doncic ($43M, $46M and $48.9M (P))
He is extension eligible this summer: 5/$229M"
After Wednesday's loss, Doncic was asked about upcoming extension eligibility when he met with the media.
Reporter: "August 2, you're extension eligible. Have you thought at all about your future this summer?"
Doncic: "I didn't think it yet. I've been focused on basketball. Obviously, this is the time now to think about everything."
Doncic helped the Lakers finished the regular season as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic this season:
— 28/8/8/2
— Led Lakers in PPG
— Led Lakers in APG
— Led Laker in SPG
— Led Lakers in 3PM
Centerpiece of the biggest trade in NBA history."
Doncic has played seven total seasons for the Lakers (and Dallas Mavericks).