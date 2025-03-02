Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Clippers-Lakers Game
On Sunday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will host the LA Clippers.
For the game, they could be without Luka Doncic, as he is listed as questionable on the injury report.
Doncic is averaging 21.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 37.3% from the field and 24.1% from the three-point range in his first seven games with the Lakers.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (injury management) questionable for Sunday."
The Lakers are having a very good season, as they come into the night with a 37-21 record in 58 games, which has them as the third seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and won five straight).
Most recnetly, the Lakers beat the Clippers (also at home) by a score of 106-102.
Doncic finished the win with 31 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals while shooting 9/22 from the field in 35 minutes of playing time.
Via NBA World: "Luka Doncic in last years playoffs:
— 1st in PTS
— 1st in REB
— 1st in AST
— 1st in STL
— 1st in FGM
— 1st in 3PM
— 1st in FTM
They just paired this guy with LeBron James."
Following the Clippers, the Lakers will remain in Los Angeles to host Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.
They have gone 22-7 in the 29 games they have played on their home floor.