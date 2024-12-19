Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Thursday night, the Dallas Mavericks will host James Harden and the LA Clippers in Texas.
They will be without their best player, as All-Star forward Luka Doncic has been ruled out.
Doncic had been coming off an incredible game where he had 45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists (in a 143-133 victory over the Golden State Warriors).
Via Chuck Cooperstein on Wednesday: "Mavs list Luka Doncic as out for tomorrow night vs LAC w/a bruised heel. Which makes his 45-11-13-3 stl-2 blk game vs GS even more remarkable. Given his success vs LAC in his career (10 40 pt games inc playoffs) you know he has to be hurt to miss this. 7:30 tip @theeagledallas"
Doncic is in his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
After an MVP-caliber season last year, he is once again among the best performers in the league.
Right now, the 25-year-old has averages of 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
Via Josh Bowe of Mavs Moneyball on Wednesday: "luka doncic will miss his seventh game of the season tomorrow. if he plays every single game afterward, he'll be at 75 games played. has to hit 65 for NBA post-season awards. he is unfortunately running out of wiggle room as we're not even to christmas yet."
The Mavs will enter play as the fourth seed in the west with a 17-9 record in 26 games.