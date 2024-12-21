Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks will play the LA Clippers (at home) in Texas.
For the game, they will remain without their best player, as Luka Doncic has been ruled out.
Doncic also missed the team's last game, so this will be his second straight out of action.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Friday: "Luka Doncic (heel) is out again tomorrow vs. Clippers.
Kyrie Irving is off the injury report after missing last night’s loss."
Doncic is in his seventh NBA season (all with Dallas).
The superstar forward is averaging 28.9 points, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 2.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 35.5% from the three-point range in 20 games.
The Mavs and Clippers faced off on Thursday (also in Dallas).
Without Doncic (and Kyrie Irving), the Mavs lost by a score of 118-95.
Klay Thompson led the team with 22 points.
The Mavs enter the night as the fourth seed in the west with a 17-10 record in 27 games.
They are 8-4 in the 12 games they have hosted on their home floor in Dallas.
Following LA, the Mavs will play their next game on Monday evening when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
As for the Clippers, they are the fifth seed in the west with a 16-12 record in 28 games.
They are 5-5 over their last ten (and also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
On the road, the Clippers have gone 6-6 in 12 games.