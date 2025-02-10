UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Jazz-Lakers Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is now probable (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Monday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Utah Jazz (at home).
For the game, Luka Doncic is officially listed as questionable on the injury report.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (calf) questionable for Monday."
Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is expected to make his debut (despite being questionable).
Via ESPN: "A new era in Los Angeles 🌴
Luka Doncic is expected to make his Lakers debut tonight vs. the Jazz!
10:30 PM ET on ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+ 🍿"
Doncic had spent the first six and a half seasons of his career playing for the Dallas Mavericks (before the shocking trade).
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic this season:
28.1 PPG (4th in NBA)
8.3 RPG
7.8 APG
2.0 SPG (3rd)
Tonight he's back... and playing for the Lakers."
The Lakers are the fifth seed in the Western Confernce with a 31-19 record in 50 games.
They are 9-1 over their last ten games (and have won five straight).
After Monday, the Lakers will play the Jazz (again) when they head to Salt Lake City on Wednesday.
The Jazz come into play as the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 12-39 record in 51 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and have gone 2-8 over their last ten games).