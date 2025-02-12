Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Lakers-Jazz Game

Final: Lakers 132, Jazz 113



The Luka Doncic Era in LA gets off to a great start. The Lakers win their sixth straight game to improve to 32-19. They've won 12 of 14. Luka had 14/5/4 in 23 min. LeBron had 24/7/8. AR had 22/9/4. Rui had 21 pts and 6 rebs.



Up next: at Utah on Wed.