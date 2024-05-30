Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Timberwolves Game 5
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as questionable.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Wednesday: "Mavs C Dereck Lively II (neck sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for Game 5.
Luka Doncic (right knee sprain/left ankle soreness) is questionable again.
Maxi Kleber is off the injury report."
Doncic is averaging 28.3 points, 9.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range through his first 16 games of the 2024 NBA playoffs.
The Mavs have a 3-1 lead over the Timberwolves, but lost Game 4 (at home) by a score of 105-100.
Doncic finished the loss with 28 points, 15 rebounds, ten assists and one steal while shooting 7/21 from the field and 4/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA historry.
Via NBA History: "Luka Doncic moves into 9th all-time in playoff triple-doubles:
1. Magic Johnson, 30
2. LeBron James, 28
3. Nikola Jokic, 18
4. Russell Westbrook, 12
5. Jason Kidd, 11
T6. Larry Bird, 10
T6. Draymond Green, 10
T6. Rajon Rondo, 10
T9. Wilt Chamberlain, 9
T9. Luka Doncic, 9"
If the Timberwolves stay alive, Game 6 will be on Saturday evening in Dallas, Texas.
Whoever wins the series will face off against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Game 1 will be on June 6 in Boston.