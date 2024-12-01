Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Mavs-Trail Blazers Game
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trail Blazers will face off in Oregon.
Luka Doncic has missed each of the previous five games with an injury.
However, the Mavs superstar is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "Luka Doncic has been upgraded to questionable, tending toward a return tonight in Portland after missing previous five games.
Klay Thompson (plantar fascia), Naji Marshall (illness) and Dereck Lively II (right knee hyperextension) are out. Kyrie Irving (shoulder) is questionable."
Doncic is currently averaging 28.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.5% from the field and 32.4% from the three-point range in 14 games.
Despite his absence, the Mavs enter play in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the west with a 12-8 record.
They are coming off a dominant 106-94 road victory over the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.
Following Sunday's game, the Mavs will return home to host the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Even if Doncic doesn't play against Portland, the fact that he has been upgraded to questionable is an excellent sign that a return is near.
Doncic is in his seventh season playing in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
The Trail Blazers are currently the 13th seed in the west with an 8-12 record in 20 games.
Following Dallas, they will head on the road to visit James Harden and the Clippers in Los Angeles, California.