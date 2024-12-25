Fastbreak

Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game

Luka Doncic is on the injury report for Wednesday's game.

Ben Stinar

Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
Oct 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) talks to fans against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.

For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.

The All-Star forward has averages of 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 21 games.

Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (heel) listed probable for Wednesday."

The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-10 record in 29 games.

They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).

Most recently, the Mavs beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 132-108.

Doncic finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.

Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

Luka Doncic
Dec 23, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates during the second half against the Portland Trail Blazers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

He is in his seventh season (all with the Mavs).

Despite only being 25, Doncic is already seen as a future Hall of Famer.

As for Minnesota, they enter play as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.

They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.