Luka Doncic's Official Injury Status For Timberwolves-Mavs Game
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas.
For the game, Luka Doncic is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable, so he should be available.
The All-Star forward has averages of 28.8 points, 8.5 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 21 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic (heel) listed probable for Wednesday."
The Mavs are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-10 record in 29 games.
They have gone 8-2 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak).
Most recently, the Mavs beat the Portland Trail Blazers by a score of 132-108.
Doncic finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and one steal while shooting 10/19 from the field and 1/7 from the three-point range in 30 minutes of playing time.
Following the Timberwolves, the Mavs will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
Doncic was the third pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.
He is in his seventh season (all with the Mavs).
Despite only being 25, Doncic is already seen as a future Hall of Famer.
As for Minnesota, they enter play as the tenth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record in 28 games.
They are currently in the middle of a three-game losing streak.