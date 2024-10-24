Luka Doncic's Official Status For Spurs-Mavs Game
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will host the San Antonio Spurs for their first game of the season.
For the game, the Mavs will have their best player in the starting lineup, as Luka Doncic is not on the injury report.
Doncic had missed the entire preseason.
Via Underdog NBA: "Kidd: Luka Doncic (calf) not on injury report for Thursday."
Doncic is going into his seventh season in the NBA (all with the Mavs).
He finished last year with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs were the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
They reached the NBA Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Following their showdown with the Spurs, the Mavs will play their second game on Saturday evening when they visit Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.
As for the Spurs, this will also be their first game of the 2024-25 season.
They are coming off a year where they were the 14th seed in the Western Conference with a 22-60 record.
The franchise has missed the NBA playoffs in each of the previous five years.
That said, there is a lot of excitement about the Spurs due to 2024 Rookie of The Year Victor Wembanyama.
Following Dallas, the Spurs will host the Houston Rockets on Saturday evening.