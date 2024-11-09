Luka Doncic's Pass To Klay Thompson Went Viral In Suns-Mavs Game
On Friday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Phoenix Suns in Texas.
During the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic made a sensational pass to Klay Thompson that got a lot of views on social media.
Doncic had 26 points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 9/17 from the field and 5/10 from the three-point range in his first 27 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "THIS LUKA PASS TO KLAY 🤯
Suns/Mavs on ESPN"
Many NBA fans reacted to the big highlight.
@Bim_Tredder: "This highlight is better than 90% of dunks"
@Desmoney: "Nah c'mon Luka this is outrageous"
@mauricemavs: "Luka is the only player that can make this pass"
@absolutelyiwill: "How is Luka, Luka!?!! I can’t wait to see the Mavericks play in person when we are in Dallas for Christmas 🤩🥰"
Doncic is averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 40.2% from the field and 32.9% from the three-point range in his first eight games.
The Mavs are 5-3 after most recently defeating the Chicago Bulls by a score of 119-99.
Following the Suns, they will travel to Colorado for a showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.
As for Thompson, he is in his first season with the Mavs after spending 13 years with the Golden State Warriors.
The future Hall of Famer is expected to help the Mavs return to the NBA Finals in 2025.
He has won four NBA Championships.