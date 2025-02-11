Luka Doncic's Pass To LeBron James Went Viral In Jazz-Lakers Game
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are playing the Utah Jazz (at home).
All eyes are on Luka Doncic, who is making his debut for the Lakers.
During the first half, the five-time NBA All-Star made an excellent pass to LeBron James that went viral on social media.
Via The NBA: "LUKA ➡️ LEBRON
Full-court outlet for the easy FLUSH 💥
UTA-LAL on ESPN!"
The Lakers had a 72-47 lead at halftime.
Doncic put up 11 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 4/9 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 15 minutes of playig time.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "The first look for the LeBron-Luka Lakers is a splendid so far. LAL up 72-47 at the half on UTA. LeBron 13p 5r 3a; Luka 11p 3r 3a. Austin Reaves carrying over his hot shooting from his career best 45 points on Saturday with 15p on 4-of-6 shooting so far."
The Lakers came into play as one of the hottest teams in the NBA.
They are 9-1 over their last ten games (and have won five straight).
Following Monday's game, the Lakers and Jazz will face off (again) on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.
Via Sam Quinn of CBS Sports: "Luka Doncic has literally never played in an NBA in which LeBron James was not a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Luka missed the first Cavs run, the Heat run and the second Cavs run, had a whole ass Mavs career himself, and LeBron is still a star by the time Luka joins him."
Doncic entered play with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
He is in his seventh NBA season.