Luka Doncic Posts Instagram Story Before Mavs-Timberwolves Game 1
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center for Game 1 of the Western Confernece Finals.
Before the game (on Tuesday), superstar Luka Doncic made a post to his Instagram story with a photo from practice.
Doncic has over 9 million followers on Instagram.
The Mavs defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder (on Saturday) by a score of 117-116 to win Game 6 of their second-round playoff series (and advance to the Conference Finals).
Doncic led the way with 29 points, ten rebounds, ten assists and two steals while shooting 9/15 from the field and 4/6 from the three-point range in 45 minutes of playing time.
He also made NBA history.
Via NBA History: "Luka Doncic records his 3rd consecutive triple-double, making him just the 5th player in NBA history to have a streak of 3 or more in the postseason, joining:
Nikola Jokic - 4 consecutive
Wilt Chamberlain - 4 consecutive
Draymond Green - 3 consecutive
Russell Westbrook - 3 consecutive"
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Doncic is coming off another sensational season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range.
In the first round, the Mavs beat the Los Angeles Clippers (in six games).
Whoever wins the series (between the Mavs and Timberwolves) will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.