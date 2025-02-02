Luka Doncic Predicted He Would Be Teammates With Los Angeles Lakers Player
Dorian Finney-Smith spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.
He was teammates with Luka Doncic for part of five seasons before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets (in 2022-23).
Last season (when the Dallas Mavericks played the Nets), Doncic made a bold statement about Finney-Smith.
Doncic (h/t NBA on ESPN): "That's my guy. I miss him so much. I know at some point, we're gonna play again, for sure. That's my guy."
Finney-Smith was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season.
On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic had been traded to the Lakers in a deal for Anthony Davis.
Therefore, Doncic and Finney-Smith are once again reunited on an NBA team.
Via Underdog NBA: "Confirmed trade summary:
Lakers get - Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Mavs get - Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
Jazz get - Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 second-round picks
It’s real."
Doncic comes to the Lakers with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.
Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic at the age of 25:
— 5x All-Star
— 5x 1st Team All-NBA
— ROTY
— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG
— 3rd all-time in PPG
— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles
— 7th all-time in triple-doubles
Traded for a pick and a 31 year old."