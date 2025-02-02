Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Predicted He Would Be Teammates With Los Angeles Lakers Player

Luka Doncic predicted that he would once again be teammates with former Mavs forward Dorian Finney-Smith.

Ben Stinar

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) and guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrate after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images / Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Dorian Finney-Smith spent the first six and a half seasons of his career with the Dallas Mavericks.

He was teammates with Luka Doncic for part of five seasons before getting traded to the Brooklyn Nets (in 2022-23).

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and forward Dorian Finney-Smith (10) react after a play against the Golden State Warriors during the fourth quarter in game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Last season (when the Dallas Mavericks played the Nets), Doncic made a bold statement about Finney-Smith.

Doncic (h/t NBA on ESPN): "That's my guy. I miss him so much. I know at some point, we're gonna play again, for sure. That's my guy."

Finney-Smith was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this season.

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

On Saturday evening, ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Doncic had been traded to the Lakers in a deal for Anthony Davis.

Therefore, Doncic and Finney-Smith are once again reunited on an NBA team.

Via Underdog NBA: "Confirmed trade summary:

Lakers get - Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
Mavs get - Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers)
Jazz get - Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2 second-round picks

It’s real."

Doncic comes to the Lakers with averages of 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest while shooting 46.4% from the field and 35.4% from the three-point range in 22 games.

Via StatMuse: "Luka Doncic at the age of 25:

— 5x All-Star
— 5x 1st Team All-NBA
— ROTY
— 2nd all-time in playoff PPG
— 3rd all-time in PPG
— 6th all-time in playoff triple-doubles
— 7th all-time in triple-doubles

Traded for a pick and a 31 year old."

