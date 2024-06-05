Luka Doncic's Quote About Dirk Nowitzki Went Viral
On June 6, the Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Boston Celtics (in Massachusetts) for Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
Luka Doncic is in the middle of a sensational season, and he is now being talked about as arguably the best player in the world.
The Mavs are in the Finals for the first time since the 2011 season when Dirk Nowitzki was still on the roster.
Doncic was teammates with Nowitzki during his rookie season and recently spoke about the Hall of Fame forward.
Doncic Via The NBA: "It was surreal to be on the same team as Dirk Nowitzki. Obviously, I wish could play with him more. His last season, my first, was amazing. Just to experience. He helped me a lot just coming into the NBA, not knowing what to expect, what kind of player I am going to be. He helped me a lot just seeing him work every day. Even in his last season, the amount of work he put in and everything."
With how well Doncic has played, he is now in the conversation with Nowitzki for the greatest Mavs player of all time.
Winning a title would put him another step closer.
Doncic finished the regular season with averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and beat the Clippers, Thunder and Timberwolves in the first three rounds.