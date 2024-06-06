Luka Doncic's Quote About Kyrie Irving Went Viral Before NBA Finals
On Thursday evening, the Dallas Mavericks will be in Boston to play Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Celtics.
Before the game (on Wednesday), Luka Doncic met with the media and spoke about his superstar teammate Kyrie Irving.
Reporter: "What's it like seeing the stuff he can break out in practice, in game situations? Do you guys kind of deepen each other's bags by being around one another?"
Doncic: "Somethings he's done especially in practice; it's insane. The things he even tries in the game, it's insane, I've never seen nobody make those shots. I never seen nobody try those shots. Obviously, we know the handles, but just some shots are crazy."
Doncic and Irving are in their second season as teammates.
While they missed the NBA playoffs in 2023, they did an excellent job of finishing the 2024 season as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 50-32 record.
Irving and Doncic have developed an impressive chemistry in their short amount of time together.
They are now considered to be one of the most talented duos in NBA history.
Through the first three rounds of the NBA playoffs, the Mavs have defeated the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves.
They most recently won the title in 2011.
As for the Celtics, they are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers in the first three rounds.
The Celtics last won a title in 2008.