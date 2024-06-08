Luka Doncic Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis' Dominant NBA Finals Debut
On Thursday evening, Kristaps Porzingis made his NBA Finals debut.
The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89, and Porzingis came off the bench to put up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 mintues of playing time.
He had missed the previous ten games, which made the dominant performance even more impressive.
Via The NBA: "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥
18 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK
He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"
After the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic spoke about Porzingis (his former teammate).
Doncic (via ClutchPoints and Tomer Azarly): "He was great for them. He was knocking down shots, he was blocking shots, he was really, really huge for them on both ends of the floor."
Porzingis spent several seasons playing with Doncic and the Mavs, but the team was unable to get out of the first round.
As for Doncic, he led all players with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.
Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).
The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.
The Mavs last won in a title in 2011, while the Celtics were most recently champions in 2008.