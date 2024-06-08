Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Reacts To Kristaps Porzingis' Dominant NBA Finals Debut

Luka Doncic (Mavs) spoke about Kristaps Porzingis (Celtics) after Game 1.

Ben Stinar

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis (8) controls the ball against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) in the third quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On Thursday evening, Kristaps Porzingis made his NBA Finals debut.

The Boston Celtics beat the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 107-89, and Porzingis came off the bench to put up 20 points, six rebounds and three blocks while shooting 8/13 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 21 mintues of playing time.

He had missed the previous ten games, which made the dominant performance even more impressive.

Via The NBA: "WHAT A RETURN FOR KRISTAPS PORZINGIS 🔥

18 PTS 7-9 FGM 2 3PM 2 BLK

He's the 9th player since 1976-77 to put up 18+ points in the first half of their NBA Finals debut 👏"

After the game, All-Star forward Luka Doncic spoke about Porzingis (his former teammate).

Doncic (via ClutchPoints and Tomer Azarly): "He was great for them. He was knocking down shots, he was blocking shots, he was really, really huge for them on both ends of the floor."

Porzingis spent several seasons playing with Doncic and the Mavs, but the team was unable to get out of the first round.

Jun 4, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and center Kristaps Porzingis (6) react during the first quarter against the LA Clippers during game six in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

As for Doncic, he led all players with 30 points, ten rebounds, one assist and two steals while shooting 12/26 from the field and 4/12 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

Jun 6, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) in the fourth quarter during game one of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Game 2 of the series will be on Sunday evening (also in Boston).

The teams will then travel to Dallas for Games 3 and 4.

The Mavs last won in a title in 2011, while the Celtics were most recently champions in 2008.

