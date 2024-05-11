UPDATE: Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Thunder-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Luka Doncic is available.
UPDATE: Luka Doncic will likely be available (h/t ESPN's Tim MacMahon).
On Saturday afternoon, the Dallas Mavericks will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Texas for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, the Mavs have listed All-Star forward Luka Doncic as questionable on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Tim MacMahon on Friday: "Mavs list Luka Doncic as questionable for Game 3 due to a right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Doncic’s ankle issue was caused by getting tripped during the Mavs’ Game 2 win."
Doncic is coming off an outstanding regular season where he averaged 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.7% from the field and 38.2% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The Mavs are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
They beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round (in six games).
Currently, the Mavs and Thunder are tied up at 1-1 after splitting both games in Oklahoma City.
In Game 2, the Mavs won by a score of 119-110.
Doncic finished with 29 points, ten rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 11/21 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Denver Nuggets or the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Timberwolves lead the Nuggets 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Minnesota.