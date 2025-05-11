Luka Doncic's Former Teammate The Los Angeles Lakers Must Consider Signing
Tim Hardaway Jr. is coming off his first season playing for the Detroit Pistons.
The former Michigan star averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while shooting 40.6% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 77 games.
This summer, Hardaway Jr. will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
I believe the Los Angeles Lakers should try to sign the veteran shooting guard.
He would provide instant offense (and three-point shooting) and was teammates with Luka Doncic for part of six years.
As teammates (on the Dallas Mavericks), they reached the 2022 Western Conference finals and the 2024 NBA Finals.
Via @StatMamba: "The only players in history with 5+ 3PM in a single quarter in an NBA Finals game:
Steph Curry
Ray Allen
Tim Hardaway Jr"
Hardaway Jr. has also spent time with the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks over 12 seasons.
His career averages are 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest while shooting 41.7% from the field and 36.1% from the three-point range in 813 games.
At this stage of his career, the 33-year-old could likely be signed to a low-risk contract.
The Lakers are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Western Confernece with a 50-32 record.
However, they lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
Therefore, they will be in the market for new additions to their rotation this summer.