Luka Doncic Sends Heartfelt Message To Former Mavs Teamamte Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving is one of the best guards in NBA history.
On Sunday, the future Hall of Famer celebrated his 33rd birthday.
Via The NBA: "Join us in wishing @kyrieirving of the @dallasmavs a HAPPY 33rd BIRTHDAY! #NBABDAY"
One person who wished Irving a happy birthday was Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic.
Doncic wrote (via his Instagram story): "Happy birthday hermano!!! @kyrieirving 🔥"
Fans will likely enjoy seeing the social media interaction between the former teammates.
They spent part of three seasons together on Dallas.
Last year, the duo helped lead the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2011.
Unfortunately, Irving suffered a season-ending injury earlier this month.
Via The Dallas Mavericks (on March 4): "Kyrie Irving injury update:
After sustaining a knee injury during the Kings game on March 3, Irving’s MRI revealed a torn left ACL.
Kai, you are resilient. Excellence, leadership and dedication is who you are. We know you’ll come back stronger than ever"
Irving finished the 2024-25 season with averages of 24.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 47.3% from the field and 40.1% from the three-point range in 50 games.
In addition to the Mavs, the 2016 NBA Champion has also spent time with the Cavs, Celtics and Nets.
Via NBA World: "Happy Birthday, Kyrie Irving
— 1x WCF Champion
— 4x ECF Champion
— 1x NBA Champ
— 9x All-Star
— 3x All-NBA
— 1x ASG MVP
— 1x Olympic Gold medalist
— 2011 ROTY
He turns 33 today."