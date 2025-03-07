Luka Doncic Sends Heartfelt Message To Jalen Brunson After Knicks-Lakers Game
On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 113-109.
Despite the loss (and getting hurt), Jalen Brunson exploded for 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists while shooting 13/26 from the field in 41 minutes.
After the game, Luka Doncic and Brunson exchanged jerseys.
The two were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks for four years.
Via The NBA: "Luka had 32 & 12. Brunson had 39 & 10.
Only right the former teammates jersey swap after the thrilling duel"
Doncic wrote to Brunson: "To my Brother JB! Love!"
Doncic and Brunson have become two of the best 20 players in the NBA.
Many fans commented on the post.
@analleline: "Former Dallas Mavericks teammates.
Dallas FO let Jalen walk, and traded Luka. Unbelievable mismanagement.
Anyway, congrats Lakers!!"
@TonyMichael: "I can’t imagine ANY franchise letting either one of these players go… let alone BOTH. 🤦🏻♂️"
@TheLakersAvenue: "♾ Basketball 🏀 Brothers 🤞"
@Three_Cone: "Cannot imagine how being a Mavs fan feels rn"
With the win, the Lakers improved to 40-21 in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.
They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.
Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).
The Lakers won both of their matchups against the Knicks during the 2024-25 NBA season.