Fastbreak

Luka Doncic Sends Heartfelt Message To Jalen Brunson After Knicks-Lakers Game

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson exchanged jerseys.

Ben Stinar

Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Dec 27, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) speaks with New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New York Knicks (at home) by a score of 113-109.

Despite the loss (and getting hurt), Jalen Brunson exploded for 39 points, four rebounds and ten assists while shooting 13/26 from the field in 41 minutes.

NBA
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

After the game, Luka Doncic and Brunson exchanged jerseys.

The two were teammates on the Dallas Mavericks for four years.

Via The NBA: "Luka had 32 & 12. Brunson had 39 & 10.

Only right the former teammates jersey swap after the thrilling duel"

Doncic wrote to Brunson: "To my Brother JB! Love!"

Doncic and Brunson have become two of the best 20 players in the NBA.

Many fans commented on the post.

@analleline: "Former Dallas Mavericks teammates.

Dallas FO let Jalen walk, and traded Luka. Unbelievable mismanagement.

Anyway, congrats Lakers!!"

@TonyMichael: "I can’t imagine ANY franchise letting either one of these players go… let alone BOTH. 🤦🏻‍♂️"

@TheLakersAvenue: "♾ Basketball 🏀 Brothers 🤞"

@Three_Cone: "Cannot imagine how being a Mavs fan feels rn"

With the win, the Lakers improved to 40-21 in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

NBA
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) moves the ball against New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during overtime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Knicks dropped to 40-22 in 62 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have gone 6-4 over their last ten games (and lost two straight).

NBA
Mar 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Lakers won both of their matchups against the Knicks during the 2024-25 NBA season.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.