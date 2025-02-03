Luka Doncic Sends Out Viral Post On X After Los Angeles Lakers Trade
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced that they had acquired Luka Doncic (via the Dallas Mavericks).
Doncic (25) is one of the best young superstars in the NBA.
He has made five All-Star Games through his first seven seasons.
Rob Pelinka (via Lakers.com): "Luka is a one-of-a-kind, young global superstar who will lead this franchise for years to come. His killer instincts and commitment to winning championships will be a driving force for the team. We will be relentless in building a roster around the on-court vision Coach Redick has for this basketball team and there is an unwavering commitment to that work to serve our loyal and dedicated fans. We are grateful for today and look forward to what's next."
Following the news, Doncic sent out a post (via X) that had over 235,000 likes and 7.2 million impressions in two hours.
Doncic wrote: "Grateful for this amazing opportunity. Basketball means everything to me, and no matter where I play the game, I’ll do so with the same joy, passion and goal - to win championships."
Over part of seven seasons in the NBA, Doncic has career averages of 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 47.0% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range in 422 games.
He has made the Western Conference finals twice and is coming off a year where he led the Mavs to the NBA Finals for the first time in over a decade.