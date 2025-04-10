Luka Doncic's Shot Over Anthony Davis Went Viral In Lakers-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, Luka Doncic is playing his first game in Dallas since the blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Mavs earlier this year.
During the first half, Doncic made a tough shot over Anthony Davis that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "Signature Luka Stepback.
He's got 11 early in his return to Dallas!
1Q on ESPN"
Doncic had 14 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 5/9 from the field and 3/5 from the three-point range in his first 11 minutes of playing time.
Via Underdog NBA: "Luka Doncic first quarter vs. Mavs:
14 PTS
5-9 FG
3-5 3PT
Luka’s reached 14+ first-quarter points in 7 of his 27 games as a Laker."
Doncic is averaging 27.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.0% from the three-point range in his first 26 games for the Lakers.
Via The NBA: "Luka Dončić scores his first bucket in his return to Dallas!
Lakers/Mavericks underway on ESPN"
The five-time NBA All-Star spent part of seven years in Dallas.
He helped lead the franchise to the Western Conference finals twice (and the NBA Finals once).
Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic: "First quarter: Mavs 30, Lakers 26
Luka Doncic leads all scorers with 14 points. His jumper has been falling from all over the floor (5-9 FGs, 3-5 3PT). LA’s turnovers have killed them (five leading to six Dallas points). The Mavs’ collective size has been a factor early."