Luka Doncic Shoves Josh Giddey In Bulls-Lakers Game
UPDATE: The Bulls won by a score of 146-115.
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls are playing in California.
During the second half, Luka Doncic was assessed a technical foul after he shoved Bulls guard Josh Giddey.
Via Bulls on CHSN: "Things are getting heated 😳🍿"
Doncic had 34 points, eight rebounds and six assists while shooting 10/18 from the field and 8/13 from the three-point range in his first 31 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to the incident on social media.
@coachrodx23: "Letting luka do whatever he wants nba is broken"
@PlayoffSmarf: "Luka can’t be serious complaining about that forearm he gave to giddey"
@BPOTTER95: "Luka is the biggest cry baby. Honest can’t stand him."
Skip Bayless: "Luka got into em with Giddey, got a tech for throwing an elbow. But don’t worry about punches being thrown. 2 non-fighters."
@briceoka: "Why do these players pretend to be shocked when it’s literally in 4k, it will never make sense to me"
As for Giddey, he had 15 points, ten rebounds, 14 assists and eight steals while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/2 from the three-point range in his first 30 minutes of playing time.
The Bulls are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 30-40 record in 70 games.
Following the Lakers, they will visit Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.
The Lakers are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 43-26 record in 69 games.
They will visit the Orlando Magic on Monday night.