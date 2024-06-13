Luka Doncic's Move On Jayson Tatum Went Viral In Celtics-Mavs Game
On Wednesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks are playing the Boston Celtics (at home in Texas) for Game 3 of the NBA Finals.
During the first half, Luka Doncic had an excellent move on Jayson Tatum that got a lot of attention on social media (h/t NBA on ESPN).
Doncic used his dribble moves to get by Tatum and then finished the highlight with a layup.
Doncic had 13 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 5/13 from the field and 1/5 from the three-point range in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Doncic is in the NBA Finals for the first time in his six-year career.
He has been excellent and is coming off a game where he put up 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals while shooting 12/21 from the field and 4/9 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
The Mavs trail the Celtics 0-2, so they will need another big performance from Doncic to retake momentum in the series.
As for Tatum, had had 18 points, four rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 6/12 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in his first 19 minutes of playing time.
He is in the NBA Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons (and has also been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times over his first seven seasons).
Game 4 of the series will be on Friday evening (also in Dallas, Texas).